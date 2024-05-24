Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.44. Approximately 73,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 363,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

