Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

