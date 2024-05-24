MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $13,450,603.11 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161,709 shares in the company, valued at $734,290,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. 531,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,618. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

