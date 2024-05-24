LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.24% of LPL Financial worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.33. 316,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,426. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $283.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

