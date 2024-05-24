Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$158.00 and last traded at C$157.75, with a volume of 133243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$156.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5032397 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total transaction of C$1,475,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total transaction of C$1,475,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,181 shares of company stock worth $26,228,219. Insiders own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

