Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.11. 829,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.27. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

