Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.81% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 860,410 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,601,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

