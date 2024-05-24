Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 630,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 535,874 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $7.89.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

