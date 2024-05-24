Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.