Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 125.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $43.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

