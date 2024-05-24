Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).
View Our Latest Research Report on KWS
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.