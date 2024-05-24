Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KWS

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10,619.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,321.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,444.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.