Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
