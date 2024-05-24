KeyCorp Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,015.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $960.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $935.63.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $904.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $871.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.32. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

