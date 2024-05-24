Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,235

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.75 ($15.24).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,008.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,787.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.