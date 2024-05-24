JW Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 701,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 2.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period.

Shares of MSOS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 7,238,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439,388. The company has a market capitalization of $946.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

