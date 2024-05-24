JW Asset Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF makes up about 0.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,130,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,255. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

