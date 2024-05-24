Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 725,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,384. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.