Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 4.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.92. 487,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,086,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

