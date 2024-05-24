JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 during midday trading on Friday. 2,235,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,803. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

