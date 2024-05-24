John M. Morphy Sells 3,300 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Down 3.0 %

NSP stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $100.17. 243,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,928. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Insperity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.