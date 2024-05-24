John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 71,905 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.48.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $729.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 446,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

