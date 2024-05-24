Joe Walsh Purchases 2,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Joe Walsh sold 595 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $12,649.70.
- On Monday, February 26th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00.
Thryv Stock Performance
NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,587. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 43,101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thryv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
