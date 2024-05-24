Joe Walsh Purchases 2,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joe Walsh sold 595 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $12,649.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,587. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 43,101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thryv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

