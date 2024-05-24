JMP Securities Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.75. 127,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -376.98 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $67,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.