JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

JG Boswell Price Performance

JG Boswell stock opened at $575.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $560.00 and a 1-year high of $700.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.15.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

