JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
JG Boswell Price Performance
JG Boswell stock opened at $575.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $560.00 and a 1-year high of $700.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.15.
JG Boswell Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JG Boswell
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.