Janet E. Jackson Sells 2,122 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $209.01 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

