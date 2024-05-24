James Bo D. Hanchey Sells 1,500 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 326,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $101,858,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $86,962,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 335.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

