Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 625,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 874,041 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.