Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $109.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.18.

Itron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,869 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $162,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,698,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,923 shares of company stock worth $2,495,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

