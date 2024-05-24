Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $426.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
