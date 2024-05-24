Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $426.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

