iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 283,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 222,503 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $105.74. 1,662,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,467. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

