iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $147,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 247,765 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.