iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.96

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 117653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.