iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.96

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 117653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,332 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 338,367 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 749,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 787,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 681,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.