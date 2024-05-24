iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,863,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,769. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

