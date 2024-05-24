iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,801. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.