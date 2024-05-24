iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,656 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

