iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

