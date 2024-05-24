iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $91.38. 18,300,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,902,168. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.