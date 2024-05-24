Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 211.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

