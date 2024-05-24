Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 6,237 call options.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. 1,700,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,309. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

