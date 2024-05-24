Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Five9 Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 799,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,171. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

