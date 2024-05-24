Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 24th (AAPL, ADI, AGL, ALVO, AMWD, APA, APH, ASAN, ATS, AVB)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.40 to $6.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $197.00 to $207.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $310.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $864.00 to $1,011.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $825.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $960.00 to $1,015.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $860.00 to $1,020.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $975.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $760.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $760.00 to $770.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $690.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $760.00 to $730.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $775.00 to $757.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $240.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $73.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $521.00 to $463.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $76.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $144.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.00 to C$93.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $438.00 to $412.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $293.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $316.00 to $286.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $305.00 to $270.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $338.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.