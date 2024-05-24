Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 541510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
