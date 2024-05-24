Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 541510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.