Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 370,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

