Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $458.30 and last traded at $458.30. 7,527,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,320,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.66.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.07.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
