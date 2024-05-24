Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 75,137 shares of company stock valued at $762,303 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

