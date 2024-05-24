Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

