Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of VLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
