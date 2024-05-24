Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

