Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 168,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,402. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.