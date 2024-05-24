Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $740.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $740.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $666.59.

Shares of INTU opened at $662.26 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

