Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $114,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $51.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

